Poetry contest winners announced
FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties are announcing the winners of this spring’s poetry contest.
In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:
• First Place: Owen Knapp
• Second Place: Henri McCourt
• Third Place: Madi Sutton
In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:
• First Place: Jaidyn Stewart
• Second Place: Zion Lawrence
• Third Place: Grace Willingham
In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:
• First Place: Chenoa Jackson
• Second Place: Mikayla Brown
• Third Place: Mikayla Brown
In the age category of 26 and older.
• First Place: Kelly Sterns
• Second Place: Anonymous
• Third Place: Lisa Panori
Organizers wish to thank every poet that entered into this spring’s contest, as well as judge Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to the contest. Everyone is invited to the reading of the winning poems on April 27, from 6 to 8 in the evening, here at the Farmington Public Library.
