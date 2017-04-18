Poetry contest winners announced

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties are announcing the winners of this spring’s poetry contest.

In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:

• First Place: Owen Knapp

• Second Place: Henri McCourt

• Third Place: Madi Sutton

In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:

• First Place: Jaidyn Stewart

• Second Place: Zion Lawrence

• Third Place: Grace Willingham

In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:

• First Place: Chenoa Jackson

• Second Place: Mikayla Brown

• Third Place: Mikayla Brown

In the age category of 26 and older.

• First Place: Kelly Sterns

• Second Place: Anonymous

• Third Place: Lisa Panori

Organizers wish to thank every poet that entered into this spring’s contest, as well as judge Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to the contest. Everyone is invited to the reading of the winning poems on April 27, from 6 to 8 in the evening, here at the Farmington Public Library.