Poet’s Corner: A Hug
A HUG
A hug is a piece of heaven
from one soul to another.
Two bodies coming together.
Our arms are the only one’s
God has to hug one another.
A hug is a feeling of caring
love.
Our arms take the place of soft
words from above.
Spreading throughout the world
the feeling of love.
A hug can start the day like
a beautiful smile.
Embracing a moment in time
without any hostile.
Hearts touching with a happy
gladness smile.
A hug is a simple gesture of
caring from the heart.
Life is made up of little
things like touch and hugs
from the start.
It’s what is given from the
kindness of the heart.
-Greg Zemlansky
Leave a Response