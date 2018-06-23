Poet’s Corner: A Hug

A HUG

A hug is a piece of heaven

from one soul to another.

Two bodies coming together.

Our arms are the only one’s

God has to hug one another.

A hug is a feeling of caring

love.

Our arms take the place of soft

words from above.

Spreading throughout the world

the feeling of love.

A hug can start the day like

a beautiful smile.

Embracing a moment in time

without any hostile.

Hearts touching with a happy

gladness smile.

A hug is a simple gesture of

caring from the heart.

Life is made up of little

things like touch and hugs

from the start.

It’s what is given from the

kindness of the heart.

-Greg Zemlansky