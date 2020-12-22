Poet’s Corner: A Lonely Old House
A Lonely Old House
by Charles Day
I’ll tell you a story, I’ll tell all the facts
Of a lonely old house down by the tracks.
The rooms are all empty, there’s no one home
They’ve all gone their ways and left it alone.
The sidewalks all cracked with grass in between
The cement has tilted and warped it seems.
The yard is un-kept, the grass has grown tall
No one cares no one at all.
The planks have weathered for many years
Where footsteps have fallen, the rain now as tears.
The steps are all beaten, broken and cracked
They’ve all gone away and are not coming back.
The porch is slanted, the boards are all loose
It should be fixed, but then what’s the use.
The boards don’t fit, there’s a path to the door
They’ve all gone away and won’t be back anymore.
The railing is broken and all undone
Where people did sit, now only the sun.
The pillars are slanted and falling down
There’s no one home, they’ve all left town.
The shutters are faded, dull green are they now
They used to be bright and pretty somehow.
They’re broken and old and sway in the wind
They’ve all gone away and won’t be back again.
Some windows are missing and need be replaced
No need they be fixed for an empty old place.
Some panes are dirty, broken and cracked
They’re all gone away and are not coming back.
The shingles are loose, some have fallen away
With no one to care, they are wasting away.
There are holes in the roof where shingles should be
Nobody lives there, it is so sad to see.
It’s a lonely old house and the paints all cracked
It stands all alone down by the tracks.
Its rooms are all empty, there is nobody home
They’ve all gone their ways and left it alone.