Poet’s Corner: A Lonely Old House

A Lonely Old House

by Charles Day

I’ll tell you a story, I’ll tell all the facts

Of a lonely old house down by the tracks.

The rooms are all empty, there’s no one home

They’ve all gone their ways and left it alone.

The sidewalks all cracked with grass in between

The cement has tilted and warped it seems.

The yard is un-kept, the grass has grown tall

No one cares no one at all.

The planks have weathered for many years

Where footsteps have fallen, the rain now as tears.

The steps are all beaten, broken and cracked

They’ve all gone away and are not coming back.

The porch is slanted, the boards are all loose

It should be fixed, but then what’s the use.

The boards don’t fit, there’s a path to the door

They’ve all gone away and won’t be back anymore.

The railing is broken and all undone

Where people did sit, now only the sun.

The pillars are slanted and falling down

There’s no one home, they’ve all left town.

The shutters are faded, dull green are they now

They used to be bright and pretty somehow.

They’re broken and old and sway in the wind

They’ve all gone away and won’t be back again.

Some windows are missing and need be replaced

No need they be fixed for an empty old place.

Some panes are dirty, broken and cracked

They’re all gone away and are not coming back.

The shingles are loose, some have fallen away

With no one to care, they are wasting away.

There are holes in the roof where shingles should be

Nobody lives there, it is so sad to see.

It’s a lonely old house and the paints all cracked

It stands all alone down by the tracks.

Its rooms are all empty, there is nobody home

They’ve all gone their ways and left it alone.