Poet’s Corner: A Poem for my Father

In honor of the five veterans who died yesterday in Maine’s veterans housing unit.:

A Poem for my Father

by Doug Rawlings

"Suddenly I realize that if

I stepped out of my body

I would break into blossom"

— from James Wright's "A Blessing"

My father stretches out before me

his lounge chair coffin off-white polyester

his ersatz death mask snoring softly

his fingers stumbling across his stomach

through the memory of some Chopin etude

It is a mid-afternoon in early July

a thunderstorm is blowing in from off

West Palm Beach

raking the lagoon

sending the mourning doves

back into the trees

I love you, I whisper

loud enough to pull him to the surface

He eyes me startled and scared

his breath catching on something he heard

something that may have been important

We exchange shy smiles

do not speak

I turn back to my reading

he to some meadow of the soul

where old men practice

the silent art

of breaking into blossom