Poet’s Corner: A Summer’s Day
A Summer's Day
by Greg Zemlansky
A summer’s day with a gorgeous shade
of blue
with lazy fluffy white clouds floating
slowly by.
A soothing breeze cools off the blazing
hot sun in the sky.
Vibrant sunset with a brief interlude
infusing a heaven’s view.
A summer’s day with humid air stifling
a breeze
without any movement from from the
flowers and trees.
A summer’s day with the friendly gold
rising in the east for a morning ‘Hello’.
The once forgotten beaches now with
sun-kissed skin that glistens with a glow.
A summer’s day with a watering downpour
of rain refreshing everything that grows.
A sudden gentle soft kiss of bliss of a
summer’s delight.
Watching the starry night using the moon
as a flashlight.
Whispers of love of a summer’s day
turned into a lovely night.
