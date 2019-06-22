Poet’s Corner: A Summer’s Day

A Summer's Day

by Greg Zemlansky

A summer’s day with a gorgeous shade

of blue

with lazy fluffy white clouds floating

slowly by.

A soothing breeze cools off the blazing

hot sun in the sky.

Vibrant sunset with a brief interlude

infusing a heaven’s view.

A summer’s day with humid air stifling

a breeze

without any movement from from the

flowers and trees.

A summer’s day with the friendly gold

rising in the east for a morning ‘Hello’.

The once forgotten beaches now with

sun-kissed skin that glistens with a glow.

A summer’s day with a watering downpour

of rain refreshing everything that grows.

A sudden gentle soft kiss of bliss of a

summer’s delight.

Watching the starry night using the moon

as a flashlight.

Whispers of love of a summer’s day

turned into a lovely night.