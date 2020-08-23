Poet’s Corner: ‘At this very moment -‘

At this very moment -

so much is held in this summer day,

the air is dry,

at this very moment.

The temperature is sweet,

at this very moment.

The flowers are blooming in unison,

at this very moment.

We three women are writing quickly -

in unison,

at this very moment.

Each one developing a unique

reflection with her unique voice,

at this very moment.

Currents are surfacing,

at this very moment.

Some are old friends,

some are surprises,

at this very moment.

We have the opportunity for an embrace,

at this very moment,

to greet the familiar,

to give a small gasp at the new,

in this very moment,

five minutes of writing,

in this very moment.

Carole Trickett