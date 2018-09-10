Poet’s Corner: At Times

At Times

by Greg Zemlansky

It’s not easy living with someone and

being faithful only to them.

Even though at times they beat to a

different drum.

At times stubbornly ignoring each other

and giving each other the silent treatment.

It’s about swallowing the nagging words

instead of saying them out loud for a

screaming disagreement.

It’s times of slammed doors and a few

harsh unloved words.

At times a middle finger and a few chosen

misunderstood words.

At times about ‘divorce’ and ‘I don’t love

you anymore’.

It’s about the hard work in life to greatly

endure.

It’s helping each other through life’s sun

and rain.

Even though you sometimes drive each

other absolutely insane.

At times it’s a wonderful, enjoyable time

of heartful emtional bliss.

It’s about loving each other with a nice

good-night or a good-bye see you later

kiss.