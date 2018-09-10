Poet’s Corner: At Times
At Times
by Greg Zemlansky
It’s not easy living with someone and
being faithful only to them.
Even though at times they beat to a
different drum.
At times stubbornly ignoring each other
and giving each other the silent treatment.
It’s about swallowing the nagging words
instead of saying them out loud for a
screaming disagreement.
It’s times of slammed doors and a few
harsh unloved words.
At times a middle finger and a few chosen
misunderstood words.
At times about ‘divorce’ and ‘I don’t love
you anymore’.
It’s about the hard work in life to greatly
endure.
It’s helping each other through life’s sun
and rain.
Even though you sometimes drive each
other absolutely insane.
At times it’s a wonderful, enjoyable time
of heartful emtional bliss.
It’s about loving each other with a nice
good-night or a good-bye see you later
kiss.
