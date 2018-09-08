Poet’s Corner: Autumn begins

Autumn Begins

by Greg Allen

When the green grass of home turns to

faded yucky brown.

When morning crispness greets the

sun all around.

When the leaves are setting the trees

on fire with a blaze of glory.

When summer draws its final breath

slowly.

When restless leaves changing and so

is the weather.

When it’s time to put away the summer

shorts and put on a sweater.

When the warm summer nights are

getting cold.

When the fireplace starts to come

alive in the household.

When the crisp, cool, breeze shakes the

colorful leaves from the trees.

When the trees will soon start a slow

striptease.

When the air is wild with twisting,

twirling, dancing leaves.

Autumn is so beautiful beyond

belief.