Poet’s Corner: Autumn begins
Autumn Begins
by Greg Allen
When the green grass of home turns to
faded yucky brown.
When morning crispness greets the
sun all around.
When the leaves are setting the trees
on fire with a blaze of glory.
When summer draws its final breath
slowly.
When restless leaves changing and so
is the weather.
When it’s time to put away the summer
shorts and put on a sweater.
When the warm summer nights are
getting cold.
When the fireplace starts to come
alive in the household.
When the crisp, cool, breeze shakes the
colorful leaves from the trees.
When the trees will soon start a slow
striptease.
When the air is wild with twisting,
twirling, dancing leaves.
Autumn is so beautiful beyond
belief.
Leave a Response