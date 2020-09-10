Poet’s Corner: Autumn has Arrived
Autumn has Arrived
by Greg Zemlansky
Summer has come and summer is
going.
The colorful shades of Autumn is
now beginning.
Autumn will change the clear blue
sky to dull gray to preside.
The summer flowers have wilted
and died.
Autumn is not too cold and not too
hot.
Its just perfect is it not?
The splendor colors of red, yellow,
orange and brown.
Soon the picturesque leaves will
descend to the ground.
Autumn has arrived in a dramatic
of flare.
Bonfire in the moonlight with a crisp
fall air.
The harvest moon with a distinctive
golden glow glee.
Autumn offering its own kind of
artistic memorable intimacy.