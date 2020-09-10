Poet’s Corner: Autumn has Arrived

Autumn has Arrived

by Greg Zemlansky

Summer has come and summer is

going.

The colorful shades of Autumn is

now beginning.

Autumn will change the clear blue

sky to dull gray to preside.

The summer flowers have wilted

and died.

Autumn is not too cold and not too

hot.

Its just perfect is it not?

The splendor colors of red, yellow,

orange and brown.

Soon the picturesque leaves will

descend to the ground.

Autumn has arrived in a dramatic

of flare.

Bonfire in the moonlight with a crisp

fall air.

The harvest moon with a distinctive

golden glow glee.

Autumn offering its own kind of

artistic memorable intimacy.