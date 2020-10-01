Poet’s Corner: Autumn Once Again

Autumn Once Again

by Greg Zemlansky

When the Harvest moon shines so

bright and the farmer’s fields are

empty.

Each tree shows-off its wondrous

beauty.

The leaves of colors swirl in the wild

wind’s embrace.

Autumn once again fills nature’s space

with beauty in my face.

It’s the season for sweet apple cider,

frumpy sweaters, and eerie-looking

pumpkin faces.

The summer birds have taken their

singing choruses to different southern

places.

When each leaf thinks it’s a beautiful

flower.

Autumn once again is whispering a cool

breeze in my ear.

When a warm blanket and a cup of hot

chocolate is needed.

It’s a shame that Mother Nature’s beauty

has conceded.

There’s a nip in the air...crisp, cool, and

clear.

Autumn once again reminds us all that

winter will soon be here.