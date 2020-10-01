Poet’s Corner: Autumn Once Again
Autumn Once Again
by Greg Zemlansky
When the Harvest moon shines so
bright and the farmer’s fields are
empty.
Each tree shows-off its wondrous
beauty.
The leaves of colors swirl in the wild
wind’s embrace.
Autumn once again fills nature’s space
with beauty in my face.
It’s the season for sweet apple cider,
frumpy sweaters, and eerie-looking
pumpkin faces.
The summer birds have taken their
singing choruses to different southern
places.
When each leaf thinks it’s a beautiful
flower.
Autumn once again is whispering a cool
breeze in my ear.
When a warm blanket and a cup of hot
chocolate is needed.
It’s a shame that Mother Nature’s beauty
has conceded.
There’s a nip in the air...crisp, cool, and
clear.
Autumn once again reminds us all that
winter will soon be here.