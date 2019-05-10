Poet’s Corner: Bloodthirsty Mosquito
I looked in the air and what did
I see?
A blood-thirsty mosquito coming
at me!
Buzz dancing from the left side
to the right.
Around my sleepy head in the
bright light.
Whack and a loud smack; I finally
got you tonight!
You needle-nose prick; you made
me itch, dig, and scratch last night!
Why did you want to bite me
again; I would like to know?
Is it because you can’t get enough
of my aging, sweet blood; you
pesky dumb mosquito!
I really would like to know why
you thought you could take
another bite of me?
Maybe you thought the first time
it was so easy and sneaky.
You didn’t warn me that I was
your feast!
You miserable no good blood-
thirsty mosquito; you are now
deceased!
By Greg Zemlansky
