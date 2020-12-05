Poet’s Corner: Chester Greenwood and his own inclement time of a world wide pandemic
by Paul Mills
So here we are this Saturday December 5
It is quite a lucky day for us to be alive
It is, you know, the day after the birth-day
Of the person to whom we are to pay
A well earned tribute and give him his due
For just yesterday he would have been one hundred sixty two!
So, please come forward here
And let us give thanks to the man of many years
Who did so much to help shield our ears.
And in the process was protecting the nation’s health
Was a way which also led to a small bit of wealth.
Even as we prepare this day for a major storm
That we hopefully will not mourn
We are reminded too that Chester endured an era that was like our own,
A bit inclement
For he thus lived in a time that was also a major pandemic
For in the winter of 1918-1919 did many of his townsmen succumb
To a flu that was on a major run
The victims included the postmaster of our town
He was Joe Linscott, from a family of much renown
So while thanks to Chester our ears
Did not have much to fear
And though there is resistance
To keeping our distance
Let us also believe that it is also not too much to ask
To put on our mask
