Poet’s Corner: Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington
Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington
by Greg Zemlansky
Chester Greenwood Day in the small
town of Farmington.
What a beautiful sight to see each
year!
A silent chill of the cold morning
awakens the town’s people of
Farmington
There’s excitement in the air;
laughter, ear muffs, and holiday
fun in Farmington!
The store windows are decorated
with gifts waiting to be sold.
There are cheerful people all along
the town’s parade’s route greeting the
young and old.
Our Ho, Ho, Ho, friend from the North
Pole is in the parade!
There are children of all ages waiting
for the Christmas holiday.
Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington
is a special time of the year.
Too bad Chester Greenwood Day in the
town of Farmington only happens once
a year!
Leave a Response