Poet’s Corner: Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington

Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington

by Greg Zemlansky

Chester Greenwood Day in the small

town of Farmington.

What a beautiful sight to see each

year!

A silent chill of the cold morning

awakens the town’s people of

Farmington

There’s excitement in the air;

laughter, ear muffs, and holiday

fun in Farmington!

The store windows are decorated

with gifts waiting to be sold.

There are cheerful people all along

the town’s parade’s route greeting the

young and old.

Our Ho, Ho, Ho, friend from the North

Pole is in the parade!

There are children of all ages waiting

for the Christmas holiday.

Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington

is a special time of the year.

Too bad Chester Greenwood Day in the

town of Farmington only happens once

a year!