Poet’s Corner: Christmas in Farmington
Christmas in Farmington
by Greg Zemlansky
Christmas in the small town of
Farmington
What a beautiful sight to see each
year!
A silent chill of the cold morning
awakens the towns people of
Farmington.
There’s excitement of jolly
laughter, carolers, and holiday
fun in the air.
The store windows are decorated
with gifts waiting to be sold.
There are cheerful people all along
the town’s roads greeting the young
and old.
Our Ho, Ho, Ho, friend from the North
Pole is finally here!
There are children of all ages huddled
around Santa whispering in his ear.
A fireplace at a local tavern warms
up the chilled hands and faces.
There are town’s children frolicking
in the snow in different places.
Christmas in Farmington is a special
time of the year.
Too bad Christmas in Farmington only
happens once a year!
