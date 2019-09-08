Poet’s Corner: Days of Summer are Ending
Days of Summer are Ending
by Greg Zemlansky
The leaves are changing and so is the
weather.
It’s time to put away the summer shorts
and put on a frumpy sweater.
There’s a crispness in the air that greets
the sun rising.
The red rose weeps a tear knowing the
days of summer are ending.
A wispy veil of frosty dew covers the
remains of dying flowers.
Colorful leaves not making a sound
falling softly from almost bare trees.
Squirrels hoarding in their full cheeks
fall’s fruit of labor;
scurrying to a secret stash hiding place
way from his neighbor.
Leaves guided by the north wind to
land in an unknown place.
The crackling sounds are heavenly
from a warm fireplace.
Halloween is near and Thanksgiving
is coming;
harvest days are here and summer
days are ending.
