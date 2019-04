Do You Believe

by Greg Zemlansky

In this hustle and bustle world

we live in today;

God’s been lost in a shuffle and

Jesus pushed away.

“Happy Easter”, replaced by “Happy

Holiday”, or some other word;

that is completely and truly absurd.

Here is the reason why we celebrate

this time of year.

Let us spread the good news for

every ear to hear.

“Jesus Has Risen And Death Doesn’t

Live!”

Are you still in denial or do you

believe?