Poet’s Corner: Easter Nears
Easter Nears
by Greg Zemlansky
The winter’s thawing will let the
rivers and streams to flow.
The beauty of mother nature starts
to blossom slow.
The clouds start to cry with many
thousands of tears.
Easter nears.....
The spring breeze still keeps the
cool in the air.
The start of baseball season is
finally here.
St Patrick’s Day is gone along
with all the green beers.
Easter nears.....
The sun shines brighter with a
happy smile on its face.
Flowers trying to escape from
their underground place.
Goldfinches and chickadees sweet
chirping jeers.
Easter nears.....
Soon farmers and gardeners will
be hoeing.
Men are itching to pick up a pole
and go fishing.
The little buds are bursting open
without fears.
Easter nears
