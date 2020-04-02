Poet’s Corner: Easter Nears

Easter Nears

by Greg Zemlansky

The winter’s thawing will let the

rivers and streams to flow.

The beauty of mother nature starts

to blossom slow.

The clouds start to cry with many

thousands of tears.

Easter nears.....

The spring breeze still keeps the

cool in the air.

The start of baseball season is

finally here.

St Patrick’s Day is gone along

with all the green beers.

Easter nears.....

The sun shines brighter with a

happy smile on its face.

Flowers trying to escape from

their underground place.

Goldfinches and chickadees sweet

chirping jeers.

Easter nears.....

Soon farmers and gardeners will

be hoeing.

Men are itching to pick up a pole

and go fishing.

The little buds are bursting open

without fears.

Easter nears