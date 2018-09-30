Poet’s Corner: Fall Creeps Silently

Fall Creeps Silently

by Greg Zemlansky

Fall creeps silently into the foothills of Maine;

as summer tries to linger on;

And the greens of summer are turning to a

flaming fire red and buttery gold at dawn.

The sun-dried corn stalks of a farmer’s

harvest field is dotted with orange pumpkins;

And cluster of leaves flaunt their neon

colors for the camera’s lens.

Fall creeps silently cooling off the

summer’s gentle warm breeze;

And old man winter is near-by helping

out by blowing his cool frosty freeze.

Mother Nature’s vibrant colors of blood-red

and Halloween-orange will soon be gone;

And old man winter’s snow sprinkling

system will soon be on.