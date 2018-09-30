Poet’s Corner: Fall Creeps Silently
Fall Creeps Silently
by Greg Zemlansky
Fall creeps silently into the foothills of Maine;
as summer tries to linger on;
And the greens of summer are turning to a
flaming fire red and buttery gold at dawn.
The sun-dried corn stalks of a farmer’s
harvest field is dotted with orange pumpkins;
And cluster of leaves flaunt their neon
colors for the camera’s lens.
Fall creeps silently cooling off the
summer’s gentle warm breeze;
And old man winter is near-by helping
out by blowing his cool frosty freeze.
Mother Nature’s vibrant colors of blood-red
and Halloween-orange will soon be gone;
And old man winter’s snow sprinkling
system will soon be on.
