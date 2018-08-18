Poet’s Corner: Family Reunion

Family Reunion

by Greg Zemlansky

Here once again it’s time for families to

travel afar and near.

This happy reunion all happens just once

a year.

The last weekend of July; it’s time for the

Dingley Family Reunion.

Excitement in the air; a family get together

invasion.

How eloquent to see families all gathered at

Clearwater Lake in Industry.

Reminiscing about days gone by and remembering

the families past history.

Memories that are shared and remembered more

precious than gold.

From newborn babies to the past generations of

the old.

A time to talk about everything and anything;

time to share stories.

A time to welcome the new generations to the

family; time to make new memories.

A celebration of great joy, laughter, eating,

games, and a whole lot of fun.

Through bad times and good times the Dingley

Family Reunion celebration stands as one.