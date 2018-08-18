Poet’s Corner: Family Reunion
Family Reunion
by Greg Zemlansky
Here once again it’s time for families to
travel afar and near.
This happy reunion all happens just once
a year.
The last weekend of July; it’s time for the
Dingley Family Reunion.
Excitement in the air; a family get together
invasion.
How eloquent to see families all gathered at
Clearwater Lake in Industry.
Reminiscing about days gone by and remembering
the families past history.
Memories that are shared and remembered more
precious than gold.
From newborn babies to the past generations of
the old.
A time to talk about everything and anything;
time to share stories.
A time to welcome the new generations to the
family; time to make new memories.
A celebration of great joy, laughter, eating,
games, and a whole lot of fun.
Through bad times and good times the Dingley
Family Reunion celebration stands as one.
Leave a Response