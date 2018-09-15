Poet’s Corner: For Love

For Love

by Greg Zemlansky

For love is unselfish, giving more

than it receives.

No mater what happens; love

sometimes deceives.

Love is measured by the kind

things and the love it gives.

Love brightens up everything

in lives.

For Love is said to be a mixture

of sunshine and rain.

Laughter and teardrops, pleasure

and pain.

Love isn’t blind like everybody

thinks.

Blind are those who have never

loved because it stings.

For Love is sometimes dangerous

and mysterious.

Nothing is forever but the love of

God’s faithfulness.

Love starts in God’s lovely, beautiful

Holy Heaven.

Love is blessed and nourished in the

Earth’s garden.