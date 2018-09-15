Poet’s Corner: For Love
For Love
by Greg Zemlansky
For love is unselfish, giving more
than it receives.
No mater what happens; love
sometimes deceives.
Love is measured by the kind
things and the love it gives.
Love brightens up everything
in lives.
For Love is said to be a mixture
of sunshine and rain.
Laughter and teardrops, pleasure
and pain.
Love isn’t blind like everybody
thinks.
Blind are those who have never
loved because it stings.
For Love is sometimes dangerous
and mysterious.
Nothing is forever but the love of
God’s faithfulness.
Love starts in God’s lovely, beautiful
Holy Heaven.
Love is blessed and nourished in the
Earth’s garden.
