Forsythia

by Carole Trickett

Forsythia escapes from its vase,

Wildly throws itself across the kitchen window.

The string of yellow blossoms on its branches holler to us

Of spring.

“Wake up, wake up, the earth

Is wet, is muddy, life swirls,

Calling us, come see, come see

The greening of the lilacs,

Feel the squish of the mud,

The warming of the sun,

Delight in the song of

The wood lark.

Dash out the kitchen door!

Walk run, roll into the delight

Of spring.