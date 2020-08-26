Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: Four Seasons of Maine

Posted by • August 26, 2020 •

Four Seasons of Maine
by Greg Zemlansky

Spring is when the flowers and trees
come alive once again.
The icy grip of cold is gone and the
warmth to begin.
I love the sunny Summer when the sun’s
heat is bold.
The perfect sunsets that resemble a snap-
shot of a beautiful soul.
The Fall becomes a vibrant canvas of
embers…
The trees glowing as if in a chorus of
flames.
The heat gives way to beautiful starry
cool nights.
I love the snow beauty of the country-
side Winter sights.
When the world rests in sleep slumber
hibernation.
The outside world nudges me to go
inside for some fireplace relaxation.
You can have the hot, humid, weather
year round... to survive.
Give me the Four Seasons of Maine
… to feel alive!

