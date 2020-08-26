Poet’s Corner: Four Seasons of Maine

Four Seasons of Maine

by Greg Zemlansky

Spring is when the flowers and trees

come alive once again.

The icy grip of cold is gone and the

warmth to begin.

I love the sunny Summer when the sun’s

heat is bold.

The perfect sunsets that resemble a snap-

shot of a beautiful soul.

The Fall becomes a vibrant canvas of

embers…

The trees glowing as if in a chorus of

flames.

The heat gives way to beautiful starry

cool nights.

I love the snow beauty of the country-

side Winter sights.

When the world rests in sleep slumber

hibernation.

The outside world nudges me to go

inside for some fireplace relaxation.

You can have the hot, humid, weather

year round... to survive.

Give me the Four Seasons of Maine

… to feel alive!