Poet’s Corner: Getting Old

Getting Old

You learn to never pass up

bathroom time.

You can laugh, cough, sneeze,

all at the same time.

When it takes you longer to

get over a good time than to

have it.

You have done it all, seen it

all and can’t remember any of

it!

You and your teeth don’t sleep

together anymore.

Your butt falls asleep and you

can hear it snore.

You start to use a magnifying

glass to read the small print

even with your glasses on.

You are in a happy mood today

thanks to your meds you’re on!

You learn not to trust the sound

of a silent fart.

You take pills for everything

including for your heart.

You need a notepad to write things

down before you forget about it.

Here’s the best part of getting

old; the hotel leaves a blue pill

on your pillow instead of a green

chocolate mint!

-Greg Zemlansky