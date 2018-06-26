Poet’s Corner: Getting Old
Getting Old
You learn to never pass up
bathroom time.
You can laugh, cough, sneeze,
all at the same time.
When it takes you longer to
get over a good time than to
have it.
You have done it all, seen it
all and can’t remember any of
it!
You and your teeth don’t sleep
together anymore.
Your butt falls asleep and you
can hear it snore.
You start to use a magnifying
glass to read the small print
even with your glasses on.
You are in a happy mood today
thanks to your meds you’re on!
You learn not to trust the sound
of a silent fart.
You take pills for everything
including for your heart.
You need a notepad to write things
down before you forget about it.
Here’s the best part of getting
old; the hotel leaves a blue pill
on your pillow instead of a green
chocolate mint!
-Greg Zemlansky
Leave a Response