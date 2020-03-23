Poet’s Corner: Going Viral

Going Viral

by Chan Woodcock

Hunkering down is a challenge!

After you hunker for some days,

Thoughts breeze by.

Teleconferences with Oncologist.

Didn’t drive to city.

High Risk, I’m told.

Then, my wife and I embrace-

Seems to be more

Contemplative and Concerned.

Quarantine caused

Spring Cleaning to

Prematurely arrive.

All those black and white photos of

Halcyon Days.

Do they still have us in sight?

Plenty of time to ponder.

Plenty of time to wonder.

Plenty of time to realize that

World has uniquely paused-

Together.

At a Social distance, Together

We must be.

Haven’t held my Grandchildren’s hands.

Hunkering down is a challenge!