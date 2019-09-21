Poet’s Corner: Golden Harvest

The Gold Harvest

by Greg Zemlansky

The last warmth of the sun with

chilly mornings and pleasant

afternoons.

The golden harvest has quieted

down the noisy loons.

The Heaven sky has been blessed

with a spectacular colorful sight.

The Canadian geese have taken

their back home flight.

The golden harvest has been here

and now is gone.

The sun doesn’t want to rise over

the horizon at dawn.

It’s rays barely saunters through my

frosted window.

Bits of sunny glints through slender

naked limbs where surviving leaves

hang low.

The chimneys have started their zigzag

smoke snaking upward towards the

cold harvest sky.

The crickets whirr and the bees hum

are all saying “Good-bye.”

The golden harvest all is gathered in and

the cold north wind does blow.

Orchards have shared their bountiful

treasures and “Old Man Winter”

waiting anxiously to say “Hello.”