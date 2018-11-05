Poet’s Corner: Greater Than, Less Than, Equal To

Greater Than, Less Than, Equal To

by Sarah Carlson

Numbers –

so concrete,

easy to compare.

One definitely worth either

more than, less than,

or the same as another.

It’s clear what their relationship is,

once you know the rules

and how they operate.

And then there’s us,

we humans,

with our varied and complex interweavings.

It is so often said that we are all created equal,

yet there are those who seem to believe

they are greater than,

constantly needing that ‘fact’

to be seen.

Likely they may actually feel less than

somewhere deep within,

and so the need to prove.

By stepping out into the natural world

it’s easy to behold true equity and balance.

Fledgling tree with changing leaves

sways in a cool fall breeze,

waters of a nearby pond

ruffle and reflect,

mountain backdrop stands

full, strong, and steady.

One part of the scene no greater

or less than the other,

each having an equal part in the grandeur.

The human who takes a pause to notice

fills with the clean, clear energy

of that equality.

Once again grateful

for the teachings of nature,

she moves forward

with more clarity on board.