Poet’s Corner: Halloween Once More

Halloween Once More

by Greg Zemlansky

Halloween once again is finally

here.

The spookiest and creepiest night

of the year.

Haunting ghosts “Boo” around

in the dark of the night.

Skeletons coma alive at the flick

of the light.

Witches without brooms are all

around.

Even monsters and vampires can

be found.

Pumpkins with jagged smiles

and an eerie glow.

Vegetables garden turned into a

graveyard show.

Plenty of masked little children

galore.

All waiting for you to open the

door.

You can hear them say,”Trick

or Treat.”

Hoping to collect candy that is

yummy and sweet.