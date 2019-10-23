Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: Halloween Once More

Posted by • October 23, 2019 •

Halloween Once More
by Greg Zemlansky

Halloween once again is finally
here.
The spookiest and creepiest night
of the year.
Haunting ghosts “Boo” around
in the dark of the night.
Skeletons coma alive at the flick
of the light.
Witches without brooms are all
around.
Even monsters and vampires can
be found.
Pumpkins with jagged smiles
and an eerie glow.
Vegetables garden turned into a
graveyard show.
Plenty of masked little children
galore.
All waiting for you to open the
door.
You can hear them say,”Trick
or Treat.”
Hoping to collect candy that is
yummy and sweet.

