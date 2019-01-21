Poet’s Corner: I Know You

I Know You

by Greg Zemlansky

You are so far yet so near in

your Heavenly place.

You are close as the wind that

blows in my face.

I know You are beside me every

second of every day.

Why do I keep thinking You

are so far away?

You are always there to lighten

my way;

and lead me through ‘darkness’

to a brighter day.

I know You love me more than

I will never know!

You are my forever, my world,

and my life that I will owe.

You have time to listen to all

my prayers;

and I know you take care of

my cares!

You always give me hope and

true faithfulness.

I know You, God, have forgiven

me so many times.