Poet’s Corner: I Know You
I Know You
by Greg Zemlansky
You are so far yet so near in
your Heavenly place.
You are close as the wind that
blows in my face.
I know You are beside me every
second of every day.
Why do I keep thinking You
are so far away?
You are always there to lighten
my way;
and lead me through ‘darkness’
to a brighter day.
I know You love me more than
I will never know!
You are my forever, my world,
and my life that I will owe.
You have time to listen to all
my prayers;
and I know you take care of
my cares!
You always give me hope and
true faithfulness.
I know You, God, have forgiven
me so many times.
Leave a Response