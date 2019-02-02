Poet’s Corner: I Remember
I Remember by Greg Zemalansky
When life itself was easier and
less worries.
The sky was bluer and the air
a lot fresher.
When we said, ‘hello’ to our
neighbors and not lock our
doors.
When we...as kids played games
outside instead of playing games
on a computer.
When you didn’t have to worry about
getting shot walking down a street
each day.
When ‘money’ wasn’t what life was
all about.
Drugs were used to help one’s health
and not take it away.
When you didn’t worry about saying
the wrong racist thing blowout.
When sodas, ice cream, and candy
were all good for you.
When going to school was to learn
and not to die.
When a contract was an outstretched
hand that meant a verbal deal of new.
We talked to each other on the phone
and not text each other good-bye.
Leave a Response