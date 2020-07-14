Poet’s Corner: In the Summertime

In the Summertime

by Greg Zemlansky

Birds all have a different song

to sing.

Bees buzzing to find the next

flower to zing.

Pine trees becoming Palm trees

swaying in the wild breeze.

The sky has no peace with the

thunder and lightning unease.

The clouds look like giant cotton

candy to eat.

The air is hot and hard to breath

in the summertime heat.

The sky is pink with sunset colors

of orange and reds.

The warmth for the campfire

quickly spreads.

The evening crickets start-up

their own melody.

It sounds like a home-made

summertime symphony.

Fireflies twinkling their tail-

lights in the night sky.

Just like the shining stars do

in the summertime.