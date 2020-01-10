Poet’s Corner: In This World

In This World

by Greg Zemlansky

What’s going on...in this world of

ours these days!

Simple reality is that we live in a

Godless world dealing with devil

ways.

The evil we see in this world isn’t

a new phenomenon.

Is God looking down and saying,

“What’s going on!”

The problem is not guns but what’s

in our hearts.

Homes without God and schools

without prayers.

The evil devil is always messing

with our minds.

We need to pray and bring God

back to our hearts!

We see beauty and darkness in

this world of wonderful.

The devil is powerful but God

is more powerful.

Despite all the wickedness and

evilness that goes on…

Remember our faithful God is

on our side along.