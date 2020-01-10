Poet’s Corner: In This World
In This World
by Greg Zemlansky
What’s going on...in this world of
ours these days!
Simple reality is that we live in a
Godless world dealing with devil
ways.
The evil we see in this world isn’t
a new phenomenon.
Is God looking down and saying,
“What’s going on!”
The problem is not guns but what’s
in our hearts.
Homes without God and schools
without prayers.
The evil devil is always messing
with our minds.
We need to pray and bring God
back to our hearts!
We see beauty and darkness in
this world of wonderful.
The devil is powerful but God
is more powerful.
Despite all the wickedness and
evilness that goes on…
Remember our faithful God is
on our side along.
