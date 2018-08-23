Poet’s Corner: It’s Football Season

It's Football Season

by Greg Zemlansky

Summertime is changing with a hint of

winter chills in the air.

It’s autumn time, it’s Friday nights

under the lights; football is here!

Footballs everywhere are being spiraled

waggled, and wobbled.

Footballs are also being intercepted,

lugged for yardage, and fumbled.

Tailgate parties are happening before

every game day.

Portable grills are busy cooking food

every which way!

Enthusiastic crowds screaming, shouting,

and cheering like hell!

Football officials whistles are blowing

amidst the loudest yell.

Game time adrenaline flowing for football

players and couch potatoes.

It’s football season, time to freeze

everything from your nose to your toes!