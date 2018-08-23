Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: It’s Football Season

Posted by • August 23, 2018 •

It's Football Season
by Greg Zemlansky

Summertime is changing with a hint of
winter chills in the air.
It’s autumn time, it’s Friday nights
under the lights; football is here!
Footballs everywhere are being spiraled
waggled, and wobbled.
Footballs are also being intercepted,
lugged for yardage, and fumbled.
Tailgate parties are happening before
every game day.
Portable grills are busy cooking food
every which way!
Enthusiastic crowds screaming, shouting,
and cheering like hell!
Football officials whistles are blowing
amidst the loudest yell.
Game time adrenaline flowing for football
players and couch potatoes.
It’s football season, time to freeze
everything from your nose to your toes!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives