Poet’s Corner: It’s Football Season
It's Football Season
by Greg Zemlansky
Summertime is changing with a hint of
winter chills in the air.
It’s autumn time, it’s Friday nights
under the lights; football is here!
Footballs everywhere are being spiraled
waggled, and wobbled.
Footballs are also being intercepted,
lugged for yardage, and fumbled.
Tailgate parties are happening before
every game day.
Portable grills are busy cooking food
every which way!
Enthusiastic crowds screaming, shouting,
and cheering like hell!
Football officials whistles are blowing
amidst the loudest yell.
Game time adrenaline flowing for football
players and couch potatoes.
It’s football season, time to freeze
everything from your nose to your toes!
