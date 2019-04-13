Poet’s Corner: It’s Spring

It's Spring

by Greg Zemlansky

The sun comes out shining a

smile so bright.

Birds are singing with a

cheerful delight.

Daffodils push, push up

through the ground.

Crocus snowdrops start to

bloom and blossom all

around.

The soft rain pitter-patters

on the roof top.

Jump, Jump, the green frog

splashes in a pond with a

plop.

There will be plenty of work

for the honeybee today.

Flower to Flower, they fly and

buzz,buzz, on their busy way.

Tiny spring buds ready to

happily arrive.

Skeleton tree branches start

to come alive.

Beautiful butterflies flutter

their wings as they fly.

No longer do the white-frosted

butterflies fall from the sky.