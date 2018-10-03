Poet’s Corner: Just stop

Just Stop

So much unease, discontent,

wonder and worry

coursing through our world.

One can easily be swallowed

by powerfully negative currents.

Strongly they pull,

pit us against one another,

make us judge and condemn -

if we succumb.

The future, as always, is uncertain.

It has become even more important to

just stop.

Look to the horizon to watch

multi-hued clouds

as they billow and blow,

to admire the dazzling colors of our

steady star as it rises and sets,

to behold the magic of the moon as it

travels our ever present sky.

Listen to the sound

of ocean waves as they

softly break upon our solid shores,

to changing winds

as they make

naked trees dance,

to busy birds singing

their individual songs.

Pause to feel

grateful for the good things

in life,

to consider the thoughts

and feelings of those

with whom time is shared,

to simply be.

Be open to any opportunity

to soak in the positive currents

of the natural world,

of empathy and compassion,

of love shared.

Every so often

just stop -

look, listen, feel,

reset, be.

Sarah Carlson

Nov. 13, 2016