Poet’s Corner: Just stop

Just Stop
So much unease, discontent,
wonder and worry
coursing through our world.
One can easily be swallowed
by powerfully negative currents.
Strongly they pull,
pit us against one another,
make us judge and condemn -
if we succumb.
The future, as always, is uncertain.
It has become even more important to
just stop.
Look to the horizon to watch
multi-hued clouds
as they billow and blow,
to admire the dazzling colors of our
steady star as it rises and sets,
to behold the magic of the moon as it
travels our ever present sky.
Listen to the sound
of ocean waves as they
softly break upon our solid shores,
to changing winds
as they make
naked trees dance,
to busy birds singing
their individual songs.
Pause to feel
grateful for the good things
in life,
to consider the thoughts
and feelings of those
with whom time is shared,
to simply be.
Be open to any opportunity
to soak in the positive currents
of the natural world,
of empathy and compassion,
of love shared.
Every so often
just stop -
look, listen, feel,
reset, be.
Sarah Carlson
Nov. 13, 2016
