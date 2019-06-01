Poet’s Corner: Kind Words

Kind Words

by Greg Zemlansky

Let’s all put a little kindness in our

lives today;

and a whole lot of love in our heart.

Kind words won’t wear out the

tongue’s doorway.

Kind words will help someone

whose day is falling apart.

Kind words cost no more than

unsatisfied ones.

Kindness will turn darkness into

a bright light.

Kind words echo life’s souls to

heed God’s words.

Life is made-up of little things

like moments of delight.

So, my friend, let’s enjoy the

today with kind words for you

and I!

Let’s be the beacon of light amidst

the darkness;

spread a little kindness where we

can bring happiness.

Simple kind words of joyful

inspiration which no one can

deny!