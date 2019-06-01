Poet’s Corner: Kind Words
Kind Words
by Greg Zemlansky
Let’s all put a little kindness in our
lives today;
and a whole lot of love in our heart.
Kind words won’t wear out the
tongue’s doorway.
Kind words will help someone
whose day is falling apart.
Kind words cost no more than
unsatisfied ones.
Kindness will turn darkness into
a bright light.
Kind words echo life’s souls to
heed God’s words.
Life is made-up of little things
like moments of delight.
So, my friend, let’s enjoy the
today with kind words for you
and I!
Let’s be the beacon of light amidst
the darkness;
spread a little kindness where we
can bring happiness.
Simple kind words of joyful
inspiration which no one can
deny!
