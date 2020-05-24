Poet’s Corner: Memorial Day

Memorial Day

by Greg Zemlansky

Memorial day is celebrated on the last

Monday in May.

A remembrance of those who gave their

lives for us to be free today.

We take a moment in time to pause for

a prayer and say, “thank You:”

With aching hearts and tears that drown

the eyes for the old, young, and new.

Memorial day is to honor those who gave

their lives for this country.

For our forefathers blood and the blood

shed today for liberty.

The red, white, and blue of the flag will

wave for freedom.

The bugle will sound with respect and

pride for a job well done.