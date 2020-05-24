Poet’s Corner: Memorial Day
Memorial Day
by Greg Zemlansky
Memorial day is celebrated on the last
Monday in May.
A remembrance of those who gave their
lives for us to be free today.
We take a moment in time to pause for
a prayer and say, “thank You:”
With aching hearts and tears that drown
the eyes for the old, young, and new.
Memorial day is to honor those who gave
their lives for this country.
For our forefathers blood and the blood
shed today for liberty.
The red, white, and blue of the flag will
wave for freedom.
The bugle will sound with respect and
pride for a job well done.
