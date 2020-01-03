Poet’s Corner: More Snow More Snow
More Snow
by Greg Zemlansky
More Snow...More Snow...
Falls on the already silvery trees.
Today feels like an Arctic freeze.
You can’t see the blueberry bush.
I keep falling on my frozen tush.
More Snow...More Snow…
Squirrels and birds looking for food.
Pine Cones fall into the snow glued.
Time to make a snow-angel or even
an entire snowman now.
I can hear a loud scraping roar of a
big hungry snowplow.
More Snow...More Snow…
Hot Chocolate warms up a cold day.
Weather Forecasters have taken over
the TV Channels today.
More snowflakes coming this way.
This is all..!!!!...that I can say.
