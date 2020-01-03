Poet’s Corner: More Snow More Snow

More Snow

More Snow

by Greg Zemlansky

More Snow...More Snow...

Falls on the already silvery trees.

Today feels like an Arctic freeze.

You can’t see the blueberry bush.

I keep falling on my frozen tush.

More Snow...More Snow…

Squirrels and birds looking for food.

Pine Cones fall into the snow glued.

Time to make a snow-angel or even

an entire snowman now.

I can hear a loud scraping roar of a

big hungry snowplow.

More Snow...More Snow…

Hot Chocolate warms up a cold day.

Weather Forecasters have taken over

the TV Channels today.

More snowflakes coming this way.

This is all..!!!!...that I can say.