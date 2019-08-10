Poet’s Corner: Mother Nature in Motion

Mother Nature in Motion

by Greg Zemlansky

The sun’s waking pulse gets going

Mother Nature in motion.

Golden ball of shiny yellow over

the horizon explosion.

Streams of wild ducks quacking

loudly in a river.

Nearby hanging onto a bird feeder

is a morning intruder.

Mother Nature in motion possess a

paintbrush just before night appears.

The brightest star tries to outperform

the moon before it disappears.

A thunderstorm from nowheres

and without warning suddenly

arises.

Growling loudly and full of flashing

surprises.

The immediate rushing breeze comes in

and guarantees to cool the sticky air.

Mother Nature in motion popping her

cap guns so beware.

Dark of night jet clouds hurriedly

adjourns.

Once the heaven clears up the moon

brightly returns.