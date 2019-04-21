Poet’s Corner: Mother Nature’s Spring
Mother Nature's Spring
by Greg Zemlansky
Spring how gracious is your
name full of life and colors
to be seen.
Mother Nature’s coat of white
has become a healthy green.
The birds have arrived from the
south for a new life to begin.
The rippling stream starts to
lose its ice-covering and flow
again.
Mother Nature’s colors have re-
placed the once painted fields
of white.
Sweet fragrances float in the
morning air for my senses to
incite.
The warm breeze is swaying the
flowers in a slow ecstasy.
Bright colors from all the
flowers and greens from the
trees.
The bedazzling singing birds
have brought the morning alive.
The moving winds chasing away
winter’s left-over leaves that
did thrive.
Gathering of morning dark clouds
for a quick April shower.
Mother Nature’s Spring breath
has finally winded “Old Man
Winter.”
Leave a Response