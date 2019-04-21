Poet’s Corner: Mother Nature’s Spring

Mother Nature's Spring

by Greg Zemlansky

Spring how gracious is your

name full of life and colors

to be seen.

Mother Nature’s coat of white

has become a healthy green.

The birds have arrived from the

south for a new life to begin.

The rippling stream starts to

lose its ice-covering and flow

again.

Mother Nature’s colors have re-

placed the once painted fields

of white.

Sweet fragrances float in the

morning air for my senses to

incite.

The warm breeze is swaying the

flowers in a slow ecstasy.

Bright colors from all the

flowers and greens from the

trees.

The bedazzling singing birds

have brought the morning alive.

The moving winds chasing away

winter’s left-over leaves that

did thrive.

Gathering of morning dark clouds

for a quick April shower.

Mother Nature’s Spring breath

has finally winded “Old Man

Winter.”