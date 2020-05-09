Poet’s Corner: Nature and Spring
Nature and Spring
by Greg Zemlansky
There is no time like Nature and
Spring.
When life’s alive in everything.
Little plants will wake soon, and
lift their sleepy heads;
from their dirt earth beds.
Nature and Spring comes filled with
colors and plenty of greenery.
It gives hope for rejuvenation to all
the scenery.
Nature and Spring adds zestful excitement
to the outside;
with high-pitched songs of whistling winds
going cockeyed.
Nature and Spring mixes fleecy white clouds
with a blue sky;
so the sunny sunshine can shine and the rain
can cry.
Beautiful timely roses will open-up with the
sweet smell of perfume.
Nature and Spring puts the whole world in
full bloom.
