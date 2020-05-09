Poet’s Corner: Nature and Spring

Nature and Spring

by Greg Zemlansky

There is no time like Nature and

Spring.

When life’s alive in everything.

Little plants will wake soon, and

lift their sleepy heads;

from their dirt earth beds.

Nature and Spring comes filled with

colors and plenty of greenery.

It gives hope for rejuvenation to all

the scenery.

Nature and Spring adds zestful excitement

to the outside;

with high-pitched songs of whistling winds

going cockeyed.

Nature and Spring mixes fleecy white clouds

with a blue sky;

so the sunny sunshine can shine and the rain

can cry.

Beautiful timely roses will open-up with the

sweet smell of perfume.

Nature and Spring puts the whole world in

full bloom.