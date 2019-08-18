Poet’s Corner: Nature’s glory
There’s a rich green meadow with yellow
buttercups on which rest the sunshine.
A narrow hiking trail that leads to a
secret hide-a-way coastline.
The ocean never sleeps as its creamy-
white splashing waves crash upon a
deserted lonely rocky rock.
A sea of seagulls resting in the bay
in a minute’s notice ready to flock.
The only sounds to be heard are loud
and noisy screaming gulls and the
wailing of the crying wind.
The westward strong breeze was
accompanied by sneaky showers
of unkind.
On a high rise rock, listening to the
rowdy roaring ocean’s water is a
white bird that sees it all.
The sun rays reflecting a home-
made colorful rainbow in the
waterfall.
At sunset, who wouldn’t stop at what
they’re doing to observe God’s beauty.
The view from a summit of a mighty
mountain is the crowning of nature’s
glory.
-Greg Zemlansky
