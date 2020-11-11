Poet’s Corner: Never Forgotten
Never Forgotten
by Greg Zemlansky
I take my hat off and put my hand
over my heart.
To honor the American Flag; the
red, white, and blue.
I close my eyes and listen to the
waving of the flag;
Not from the wind but from the
last dying breaths of American
soldiers.
I feel the pride of being a free
American.
I feel the pain and the death and
countless tears that have been shed.
Freedom doesn’t come cheap; there
is an ultimate price paid.
Glory to the American flag;
long may she wave.
I am so proud the American flag;
continues to fly.
Everyday I give thanks to the
Lord and the American soldiers.
Who have gone to their graves.
gone but not forgotten.
“Never Forgotten!”