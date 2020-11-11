Poet’s Corner: Never Forgotten

Never Forgotten

by Greg Zemlansky

I take my hat off and put my hand

over my heart.

To honor the American Flag; the

red, white, and blue.

I close my eyes and listen to the

waving of the flag;

Not from the wind but from the

last dying breaths of American

soldiers.

I feel the pride of being a free

American.

I feel the pain and the death and

countless tears that have been shed.

Freedom doesn’t come cheap; there

is an ultimate price paid.

Glory to the American flag;

long may she wave.

I am so proud the American flag;

continues to fly.

Everyday I give thanks to the

Lord and the American soldiers.

Who have gone to their graves.

gone but not forgotten.

“Never Forgotten!”