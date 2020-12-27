Poet’s Corner: New Year’s resolutions

The Christmas season has been

filled with Covid-19 fearful cheer.

Now it’s time again to make my new

resolutions for the New Year!

The biggest one would be to wear a

face mask to wherever I go;

To stay six feet apart and to lay low.

I’ll limit my visits to the store and

have a plan.

I’ll wash my hands more often when

I can.

I’ll calm my nerves and not get mad

in line;

even though I’m losing precious time.

I’ll try to control my road rage without

flipping the bird!

I’ll try not to say that four letter word!

I just hope to keep my resolutions to

adhere,

and to get get a life-saving vaccine in

the new year.

- By Greg Zemlansky