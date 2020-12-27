Poet’s Corner: New Year’s resolutions
The Christmas season has been
filled with Covid-19 fearful cheer.
Now it’s time again to make my new
resolutions for the New Year!
The biggest one would be to wear a
face mask to wherever I go;
To stay six feet apart and to lay low.
I’ll limit my visits to the store and
have a plan.
I’ll wash my hands more often when
I can.
I’ll calm my nerves and not get mad
in line;
even though I’m losing precious time.
I’ll try to control my road rage without
flipping the bird!
I’ll try not to say that four letter word!
I just hope to keep my resolutions to
adhere,
and to get get a life-saving vaccine in
the new year.
- By Greg Zemlansky