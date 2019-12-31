Poet’s Corner: New Year’s Resolutions
New Year's Resolutions
by Greg Zemlansky
The Christmas holiday season has filled
the air with joyful cheer.
Now it’s time again to make my
resolutions for the New Year!
The biggest one would be to lose more
than one pound!
Not to be so over-weight and
big around.
I’ll try to limit my appetite for
a big dinner at lunch.
I’ll try to learn how to smile and
not frown so much!
I’ll try to exercise and walk a
little more;
And watch my budget not bouncing
checks like a basketball anymore.
I’ll cross my fingers and legs and
bite my tongue;
When someone says you’re
all wrong!
I’ll calm my nerves and not get
mad in line;
Even though I’m losing
precious time!
I’ll try to control my road rage
without flipping the bird!
I’ll try not to say that four
letter word!
I just wonder how many resolutions
I’ll keep for how many days;
Before their all gone and I’m back
to my old ways!!!
