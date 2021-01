A shawl of night

wraps around me

in which I sleep until

the day star nudges

darkness away.

First comes pink, gold, then

the sudden brilliant thrust

of greens and blues over the

morning landscape Of our

planet, Earth.

Forests, meadows and lakes

sing one to the other

‘til shadow quiets their song.

The shawl of night

wraps me in

dark tenderness.

The night star glistens.

- Carole W. Trickett June 2013