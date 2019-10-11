Franklin Countys First News

Poet’s Corner: Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse

Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse
by Audrey Gidman

The moon rose red behind the trees and fireworks
handmade by a neighbor of my aunt

glittered and shot and fell apart
against the bright black sky above

and I was warm with whiskey and pale beer and family
and too many suitors

convinced I would stay in France to marry them
with my mother’s blessing

but she glowed too sweetly to think
of leaving me in her home

because she missed my father and his hands
and could not answer

in either tongue when I asked her
what she thought of me

