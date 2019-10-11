Poet’s Corner: Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse

Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse

by Audrey Gidman

The moon rose red behind the trees and fireworks

handmade by a neighbor of my aunt

glittered and shot and fell apart

against the bright black sky above

and I was warm with whiskey and pale beer and family

and too many suitors

convinced I would stay in France to marry them

with my mother’s blessing

but she glowed too sweetly to think

of leaving me in her home

because she missed my father and his hands

and could not answer

in either tongue when I asked her

what she thought of me