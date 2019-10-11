Poet’s Corner: Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse
Night Market, Montagnac-la-Crempse
by Audrey Gidman
The moon rose red behind the trees and fireworks
handmade by a neighbor of my aunt
glittered and shot and fell apart
against the bright black sky above
and I was warm with whiskey and pale beer and family
and too many suitors
convinced I would stay in France to marry them
with my mother’s blessing
but she glowed too sweetly to think
of leaving me in her home
because she missed my father and his hands
and could not answer
in either tongue when I asked her
what she thought of me
