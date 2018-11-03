Poet’s Corner: No Spring Chicken
No Spring Chicken
by Greg Zemlansky
I grunt just putting on my
socks and shoes.
It doesn’t take much for my
brain to get confused.
I fall down and take a lickin’
and it’s hard for me to get
back up tickin’.
That tells me I’m no spring
chicken!
I repeat the same sentence
twice.
I repeat the same sentence
twice. My memories of yester-
years are all forgotten.
That tells me I’m no spring
chicken!
When I forget to zip up after
I’m done peein’
What’s worse to zip down when
I’m peein’
Everything hurts and what doesn’t
hurt ain’t workin’
That tells me I’m no spring
chicken!
