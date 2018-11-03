Poet’s Corner: No Spring Chicken

No Spring Chicken

by Greg Zemlansky

I grunt just putting on my

socks and shoes.

It doesn’t take much for my

brain to get confused.

I fall down and take a lickin’

and it’s hard for me to get

back up tickin’.

That tells me I’m no spring

chicken!

I repeat the same sentence

twice.

I repeat the same sentence

twice. My memories of yester-

years are all forgotten.

That tells me I’m no spring

chicken!

When I forget to zip up after

I’m done peein’

What’s worse to zip down when

I’m peein’

Everything hurts and what doesn’t

hurt ain’t workin’

That tells me I’m no spring

chicken!