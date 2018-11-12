Poet’s Corner: November

November

by Greg Zemlansky

The frost has enhanced a shiny crunch

to the colorful dying leaves on the ground.

The kitchen’s tea kettle hot steam makes

a train whistle sound.

There is very little warmth from the once

balmy rays of the sun.

The home and hearth getting ready for the

holiday season.

Autumn’s fire has been extinguished by an

icy snowy galore.

The orchards have shared man’s fruits of

harvested labor.

The harvest bonfires the flames leaping

like they are in a ballet.

The chilly acoustic wind invigorates the

crispness of a bleak gray day.

The cold weather penetrates through many

layers of clothes and freezes the face.

The snapping red flames from a burning

log warms a fireplace.

The last gobble of a bunch of turkeys on

a country farm.

November’s melancholy of nature is dark

gloomy and anything but calm.