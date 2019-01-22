Poet’s Corner: Old is Old

Old is Old

by Greg Zemlansky

You make coffee that is stronger than

you are.

The parking meter expires before you

get out of the car.

You’re good at opening child-proof caps

with a hammer.

You’re cautioned to slow down by your

doctor and not by a police officer.

You keep a magnifying glass handy to

read the small print on bottles of your

medicine.

You need one of those expensive ejection

chairs to help you get out and in.

You can’t remember the last time you laid

on the floor to watch tv.

You learn to find bathrooms real quick

and it becomes an ecstasy.

You have many wrinkles and the biggest

one you’re sitting on.

You have money to burn but the fire has

gone out and beyond.

You can’t hear a word even with your

hearing aid on.

You’re asleep but others worry that

your dead and gone!