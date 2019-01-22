Poet’s Corner: Old is Old
Old is Old
by Greg Zemlansky
You make coffee that is stronger than
you are.
The parking meter expires before you
get out of the car.
You’re good at opening child-proof caps
with a hammer.
You’re cautioned to slow down by your
doctor and not by a police officer.
You keep a magnifying glass handy to
read the small print on bottles of your
medicine.
You need one of those expensive ejection
chairs to help you get out and in.
You can’t remember the last time you laid
on the floor to watch tv.
You learn to find bathrooms real quick
and it becomes an ecstasy.
You have many wrinkles and the biggest
one you’re sitting on.
You have money to burn but the fire has
gone out and beyond.
You can’t hear a word even with your
hearing aid on.
You’re asleep but others worry that
your dead and gone!
