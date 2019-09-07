Poet’s Corner: Old Man Winter Has a Plan
Old Man Winter Has a Plan
by Greg Zemlansky
His eyes are as white as his fallen
snow.
His breath is freezing cold at
zero below.
His arms have squeezed all the
fall colors on display.
Everything he touches turns to
a snowy day.
The trees shiver from their tops
to their rooted feet.
His icy breath has put ‘Mother
Nature” to sleep.
Soak up the warm friendly sun
while you still can.
‘Frosty’, ‘icy’ and ’Snowy’ are
in long range plan.
They’re a nasty bunch he’s quickly
invited to his snowball.
Let’s not frigid and slippery that
are on call.
“Old Man Winter plans to give us
a wide ride;
he also has freezing rain and sleet
by his side.
Leave a Response